November 25th 2020, Wednesday
Garlock, Florence A.

by WayneTimes.com
November 25, 2020

SODUS: Age 78, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Florence was predeceased by her husband, John “Jack” Vanderlinde and her siblings, Alma Leader, Frank Knights and Harry Knights. She is survived by her children, Debbie Fry, David (Mary Beth) Garlock and Mike (Amy) Belknap; siblings, Bert (Gene) Johnson, Clara Hodge, Tom (Karen) Knights and Phil (Mitzi) Knights; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of other relatives and friends, along with her special friend, Doris James. Florence was a strong and caring mom. She loved her family, friends and especially all the grandkids. Friends and family are invited to call from 3:00pm-7:00pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. Private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Veteran’s Outreach Center, Rochester, NY at https://veteransoutreachcenter.org/ways-to-donate in her memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

