What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Garlow-Klem, Patricia

September 4, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WILLIAMSON: On September 1, 2025 at age 77. She is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Helen Garlow; husband, John C. Klem; brothers, Gary Garlow, Alan Garlow and Dave Garlow; grandson, LeRoy Jamieson; great-grandson, Jonas Beiswanger; brothers-in-law, John Miller, Roger Klem, Albert Smith, Daniel Smith, Victor Smith, Cheyenne Smith and Bernie Klem; sisters-in-law, Marlene Garlow, Peggy Garlow, Dorothy Klem and Katherin Parker.

Patricia is survived by her children, Terri (Bob) Saucke, Carol (Adrian) Reid, LeRoy (Charlene) Smith, Charles (Natasha) Smith and Albert (Erin) Smith; grandchildren, James (Sharona) Bardo, Stephanie Brumfield, Valerie (Zach) Abbott, Benjamin (Trish) Beiswanger, Jonathan Beiswanger, Andrew (Makenna) Reid, Zach Reid, Shawna (Logan) Kane, Caitlin St. Germain, Charles Smith and Morrigan Smith; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda Miller, Steven (Marcy) Garlow, Bernie Garlow and Kathy Garlow; sisters-in-law, Betty Garlow, Alberta Montoure, Audrey Klem and Barbra Klem; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Steve Michalke; and many dear friends and extended family members.

Resting at Styres Funeral Home, Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada 7:00 – 9:00 PM on Friday, September 5, 2025, where a Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday. Burial to follow at Stump Hall.

A Memorial Service in New York will be held at a date and time to be announced.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.