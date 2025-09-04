Garlow-Klem, Patricia

WILLIAMSON: On September 1, 2025 at age 77. She is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Helen Garlow; husband, John C. Klem; brothers, Gary Garlow, Alan Garlow and Dave Garlow; grandson, LeRoy Jamieson; great-grandson, Jonas Beiswanger; brothers-in-law, John Miller, Roger Klem, Albert Smith, Daniel Smith, Victor Smith, Cheyenne Smith and Bernie Klem; sisters-in-law, Marlene Garlow, Peggy Garlow, Dorothy Klem and Katherin Parker.

Patricia is survived by her children, Terri (Bob) Saucke, Carol (Adrian) Reid, LeRoy (Charlene) Smith, Charles (Natasha) Smith and Albert (Erin) Smith; grandchildren, James (Sharona) Bardo, Stephanie Brumfield, Valerie (Zach) Abbott, Benjamin (Trish) Beiswanger, Jonathan Beiswanger, Andrew (Makenna) Reid, Zach Reid, Shawna (Logan) Kane, Caitlin St. Germain, Charles Smith and Morrigan Smith; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda Miller, Steven (Marcy) Garlow, Bernie Garlow and Kathy Garlow; sisters-in-law, Betty Garlow, Alberta Montoure, Audrey Klem and Barbra Klem; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Steve Michalke; and many dear friends and extended family members.

Resting at Styres Funeral Home, Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada 7:00 – 9:00 PM on Friday, September 5, 2025, where a Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday. Burial to follow at Stump Hall.

A Memorial Service in New York will be held at a date and time to be announced.