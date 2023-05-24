Garner, Thomas Ely

NEWARK: Born 10-29-1959. Passed 5-20-2023. We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Thomas Ely Garner. He has his family by his side and just being himself to the end,

Per his request there will no services. The family will be doing a celebration of life at a later date in the convenience of the family,

Tom was a huge John Wayne fan and car enthusiast. He was a trucker at heart and love sharing stories with his family and friends of his adventures. He enjoys his family and friends a simple man but would give you the shirt of his back.

He was the son of the late Raymand and Doris Garner. He is survived by his Wife Holly, daughter Emma, son Duane (two grandchildren), Brothers Leslie (Judy), David and George, one sister Marjorie (Garner) Detaeye. Several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister Marilyn.

Please send condolences to Holly Garner 200A Cherry Rd, Southport, NC 28461