Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 14th 2023, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Garrison, Donna M. 

by WayneTimes.com
February 14, 2023

WATERLOO/NORTH ROSE: Donna M. Garrison, 87, of Waterloo, NY and formerly of North Rose, NY, passed away Thursday (February 9, 2023) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, NY.

In keeping with Donna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly’s Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165 or Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

Donna was born July 22, 1935, in Malone, NY, the daughter of Donald and Lillian Melbone Brown.  She lived most of her life in North Rose and moved to the Seneca Falls and Waterloo area to be closer to her grandson.  Donna’s favorite pastimes were crocheting, shopping and observing wild life.  She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Scott (Beverly) Garrison of Waterloo, NY, Jack (Paula Avery) Garrison of Williamson, NY, and Jill (Jesse Bowdoin) Garrison of Phelps, NY; grandson Ethan Wassink; sister-in-law Susan Pierce of North Rose, NY; brother-in-law Roger Pierce of Newark, NY; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna was predeceased by her parents; sisters Betty Niles, Shirley Brown, and Helen Pierce; and brother Donald Brown.

The family would like to thank Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion and the Coe-Genung Funeral Home for their professionalism and compassion.

Condolences and remembrances may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Garrison, Donna M. 

WATERLOO/NORTH ROSE: Donna M. Garrison, 87, of Waterloo, NY and formerly of North Rose, NY, passed away Thursday (February 9, 2023) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, NY. In keeping with Donna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly’s Animal […]

Read More
Kittleson, Barbara Bane

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on February 10, 2023 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Richard H. Kittleson.  Barb was a well-known and respected Home Economics Teacher at Williamson Central School District for many years.  She was a talented seamstress, excellent baker and enjoyed hand work.  In addition, she taught the skill of sewing […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square