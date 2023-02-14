Garrison, Donna M. 

WATERLOO/NORTH ROSE: Donna M. Garrison, 87, of Waterloo, NY and formerly of North Rose, NY, passed away Thursday (February 9, 2023) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, NY.

In keeping with Donna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly’s Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165 or Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

Donna was born July 22, 1935, in Malone, NY, the daughter of Donald and Lillian Melbone Brown. She lived most of her life in North Rose and moved to the Seneca Falls and Waterloo area to be closer to her grandson. Donna’s favorite pastimes were crocheting, shopping and observing wild life. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Scott (Beverly) Garrison of Waterloo, NY, Jack (Paula Avery) Garrison of Williamson, NY, and Jill (Jesse Bowdoin) Garrison of Phelps, NY; grandson Ethan Wassink; sister-in-law Susan Pierce of North Rose, NY; brother-in-law Roger Pierce of Newark, NY; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna was predeceased by her parents; sisters Betty Niles, Shirley Brown, and Helen Pierce; and brother Donald Brown.

The family would like to thank Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion and the Coe-Genung Funeral Home for their professionalism and compassion.

Condolences and remembrances may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.