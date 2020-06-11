Obituaries
Garrison, Dudley L.
Canandaigua Rd & Quaker CSX track closed one week
According to the Macedon Highway Dept… CSX will be closing Canandaigua Road and Quaker Road this afternoon(6/8/20) for about a...
Community steps up to salute Sodus Seniors
On Saturday, May 30th, Captain Jack’s in Sodus Point, organized a special event to honor the Sodus Class of 2020,...
South Butler Still Needs Help
Since our last edition of The Times, readers have responded to the pleas of the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway and...
MACEDON: Dudley passed away suddenly on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 65 in his home in Macedon NY.
Schrader, Diane G.
MARION/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 7, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by husband Rodney Steurrys Sr.; brothers,...
Lanning, Leilani
WOLCOTT: Entered into rest peacefully, on June 9, 2020 at age 74. Predeceased by her parents: Augustine and Beauty Lum...