Gary, Dorothy B.

Rose - Dorothy B. Gary, 95, of Rose, passed away Monday, March 23, 2026. She was born in Seneca Falls, daughter of the late Jesse A. Rogers, and the late Beulah A. Bishop. Dorothy grew up on a very busy, productive 360 acre farm. She loved family get-togethers and her family had a cottage on Cayuga Lake, they enjoyed going there for picnics, birthdays, holidays and whenever possible. She worked for GE for 30 years in Clyde and in Auburn. She was also a nurse assistant in Clifton Springs and for a while was a teacher’s assistant at North Rose Wolcott Elementary school. She was a member of the Tyre Reformed Church, Rose Methodist Church, and a past member of the Rose Grange. Dorothy loved her family, but had a special place in her heart for children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and all of their pets over the years.

Dorothy is predeceased by her siblings, Jean Williams, Mary Ellen Heinman, Jesse Rogers, Son, Keith Gary and Grand daughter Holly Miller.

Survived by her children, Marilyn (Gary) Goodman, Robert (Patricia) Gary, and Elaine (Scott) Damon, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many neighbors and friends.

Calling hours will be held Monday, April 13, 1:00-3:00 with a service to follow at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a burial will be held privately at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Dorothy’s name they may do so to the Rose Fire Department, 4081 Main St., Rose, NY 14542. www.catoredcreek.com