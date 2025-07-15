Gary, Keith Robert

We’re saddened to share that Keith Robert Gary, aged 72, of Ellore, SC, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of July 7, 2025, at his home.

Keith was born on October 15, 1952, in Wayne County, New York, to Robert and Dorothy Gary. He graduated from North Rose High School in 1970 and went on to earn his degree in Automobile Mechanics from Valtech, Pennsylvania, in 1972. Keith proudly served as the Assistant Chief of the Rose Volunteer Fire Department and spent 45 fulfilling years working as a Vehicle Repairman at Xerox. Despite his busy life, Keith always carved out time for his family and hobbies.

He will be lovingly remembered his mother, Dorothy B. Gary; his wife, Linda Gary; his daughter, Heather (Henry) Yale; his stepdaughter, Paula Dionis; his siblings, Marilyn (Gary) Goodman, Robert (Patrica) Gary, and Elaine (Scott) Damon; and his seven cherished grandchildren. His many nieces and nephews, his New York and Florida cousins, and lifelong friends.

Keith was predeceased by his father, Robert Gary, whose memory remained a guiding light for him throughout his life.

A car enthusiast at heart, Keith loved spending time at the South Butler Drag Races. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Ontario, deer hunting, and having fun afternoons with family at picnics. His sense of humor and strong commitment to family made him a beloved figure to many. His kindness and laughter touched the lives of all who knew him.

In honor of Keith, there will be no formal services. Instead, if you’d like to celebrate his memory, please consider making a donation to the Rose Volunteer Fire Department at 4081 Main Street, Rose, NY 14542, or to the Humane Society of Wayne County at 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Thank you for remembering Keith and for the love you share with his family.