Garzone, Virginia (DiCarlo)

ONTARIO: Passed away in comfort and peace on October 5, 2020 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husband, Phil and 7 siblings. Survived by daughters, Diane (Stuart) Beluke and Virginia (Gary) Eaton; six grandchildren, Karie (Neil) Osterhout, Mark Beluke, Dawn Beluke, Deana (Paul) Jones, Stacy (Fred) Pickering, and Jeremy (Annette) Eaton; several great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, beloved sister Nancy Affronti, many nieces, nephews and friends. Virginia was born in Watertown, NY on 6/16/1922, grew up in Rochester, NY and moved to Ontario, NY in 1964. After retiring from Kodak, Nana took a great interest in golfing that she enjoyed many years. Time took her ability to golf away, but she still enjoyed watching it on TV. Besides golfing she was an excellent bowler. Nana bowled on a league until 2016. In recent years she turned to jigsaw puzzles to fill her days. On warm sunny days you could find Nana rocking in her favorite chair on the porch waiting for one of the grandchildren to show up. Her grandchildren meant everything to her. Nana was blessed to be retired at an age she could watch them grow and be involved in their lives. Kindness and love were in her wheelhouse of attributes. Nana was always there with a huge hug for anyone she met. She always made everyone feel welcome and part of the family The twinkle in her eyes and her precious smile reflected who Nana really was.As Nana rests in the loving arms of her savior and heavenly Father and she will be sorely missed. A great loss for this world and her family, but our memories will always keep her close by.A burial service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life service will be held at a date and time to be announced, when restrictions for gatherings are lifted. To leave a condolence, light a candle or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Donations can be made in Virginia’s honor to Samaritan’s Purse or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.