Gasper, David L. 

NORTH ROSE: Entered into rest on November 25, 2019 at age 79. Predeceased by his parents: Elias and Clarabelle Gasper; sister: Helen; brothers: William, Donald, and Theodore; daughter: Tammy; grandsons: Kyle and Trevor. Dave retired from B.R. DeWitt after 25 years of service. He was a long time member of the Wolcott Elks Lodge. Dave was an avid fisherman and loved to play cards. He loved watching NASCAR and cheering on the Alton Fire Department Softball team. Survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Judy; children: Matthew (Laurie) and Jeffery (Christine) Gasper; Jim (Concepcion), Jeremiah, and Joshua Mourey; grandchildren: Kelly, Matthew, Lacey, Linda, Kyle, Jaime, Rosa, Christopher, Sierra and Kayla; (7) great grandchildren; sisters: Wanda (Del) Raymond and Marie LeFever; brothers: Ralph (Mary) and Larry (Maureen) Gasper; sister in law: Sandy Morgan; many extended family members and numerous friends. A memorial service will take place on December 7, 2019 at 4pm at the Alton Fire Department: 5755 State Route NY – 14 followed by a gathering of family and friends. Private burial in York Settlement Cemetery, North Rose, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help cover funeral expenses. Please send donations to Laurie Gasper: 5276 South Street, Sodus NY 14551. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com