Gates Sr., George H

WayneTimes.com

3 days ago

WILLIAMSON: Age 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 31st at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at a later date with Pastor Mike Cogswell of the Alton Free Methodist Church where George was a member and served in various positions in the church. George was born in St. Marys, PA to Harold and Elizabeth Gates on December 24th, 1939. He was a machinist by trade, and he enjoyed his hobby as a ham radio operator in which he communicated with people all around the world. He loved spending time at Highlander Christian Camp in Kane, PA where he and his wife had a cottage. George is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rita; his children, George, Jr. (Nancy), Kimberly (Tom) Hamel, Kathy (Bill) Neilsen, and William (Tina); 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Arneata Cope and Bette Gates; and 4 nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Orville. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HSNORTON.com

