Obituaries
Gates Sr., George H
WILLIAMSON: Age 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 31st at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at a later date with Pastor Mike Cogswell of the Alton Free Methodist Church where George was a member and served in various positions in the church. George was born in St. Marys, PA to Harold and Elizabeth Gates on December 24th, 1939. He was a machinist by trade, and he enjoyed his hobby as a ham radio operator in which he communicated with people all around the world. He loved spending time at Highlander Christian Camp in Kane, PA where he and his wife had a cottage. George is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rita; his children, George, Jr. (Nancy), Kimberly (Tom) Hamel, Kathy (Bill) Neilsen, and William (Tina); 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Arneata Cope and Bette Gates; and 4 nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Orville. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HSNORTON.com
Latest News
Recent Obituaries
