Gaylord, Joyce Ann

PHELPS: Joyce Ann Gaylord aged 80 of Phelps New York passed away on Feb 27, 2024 after a long illness.

A celebration of life will be held at the Buckhorn Sportsmen Club Saturday March 23rd, 202412-3. Cheney funeral home will be handling the arrangements.

Joyce was born in Newark N.Y. to Corneilus and Arvilla Boerman on April 7th 1943. She attended Newark Central School district. She worked for the Democrat and Chronicle delivering newspapers and later at IEC for many years. Joyce enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard, especially growing red and black raspberries that she shared with her neighbors. Deer season was a holiday whether she went hunting herself or listened to the stories from her family out on the hunt while playing a hand of euchre. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Joyce always had time to take them fishing and last summer enjoyed one more fishing trip with her granddaughter Grace. She went to as many events and games as she could to show her support. Hearing their names and voices brought a smile to her face in the last days of her life.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Frederick (Shelly) Gaylord of Clifton Springs, Edward (Elise) Gaylord of Lyons and Charles Gaylord of Phelps. Her brother Corneilus (Marla) Boerman of Williamson and her sister Zelma Tomes of Stanley. Her Grandchildren Morgan Gaylord of Delaware, Andrew and Grace Gaylord of Lyons. A great granddaughter Maeve Webb of Delaware and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Corneilus and Arvilla and siblings Elizabeth, Doris and Gordon.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.