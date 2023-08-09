Gaylord, Ruth Osgood

SODUS/NAPLES FL:

September 26, 1922 - August 2, 2023

Ruth Osgood Gaylord, 100, was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Ruth graduated from Geneseo Normal School, now SUNY Geneseo, and enjoyed a long career as an elementary school teacher in the Clarence Central School District in western New York. She was predeceased by her parents, Ray and Aura (Ellinwood) Osgood and her only sibling, Dorothy Osgood, all of Rose, NY, as well as her loving husband of 58 years, Charles William Gaylord. After raising their family in Williamsville, NY, Charles and Ruth retired to Sodus, NY and Naples, FL. They are survived by four children, Brenda (Dennis) Hameister, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Raynor, Margaret (Justin) Culkowski, and William (Jennifer) Gaylord; ten grandchildren, Kristin, Nathan, John, Gayle, Clint, Sarah, Ellie, Jackson, Will, and Sam; and nine great-grandchildren, Andrew, Veronica, Max, Alex, Charles, Eleanor Ruth, Henry, Owen and Charlotte; as well as treasured nieces and nephew. Ruth enjoyed reading, playing bridge, quilting, and sunny days at the beach. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at a later date. For those wishing to do so, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to either the Sodus Community Library at 17 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY or the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 West Main St, Sodus, NY.