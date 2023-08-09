Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 10th 2023, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Gaylord, Ruth Osgood

by WayneTimes.com
August 9, 2023

SODUS/NAPLES FL:

September 26, 1922 - August 2, 2023

Ruth Osgood Gaylord, 100, was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Ruth graduated from Geneseo Normal School, now SUNY Geneseo, and enjoyed a long career as an elementary school teacher in the Clarence Central School District in western New York. She was predeceased by her parents, Ray and Aura (Ellinwood) Osgood and her only sibling, Dorothy Osgood, all of Rose, NY, as well as her loving husband of 58 years, Charles William Gaylord. After raising their family in Williamsville, NY, Charles and Ruth retired to Sodus, NY and Naples, FL. They are survived by four children, Brenda (Dennis) Hameister, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Raynor, Margaret (Justin) Culkowski, and William (Jennifer) Gaylord; ten grandchildren, Kristin, Nathan, John, Gayle, Clint, Sarah, Ellie, Jackson, Will, and Sam; and nine great-grandchildren, Andrew, Veronica, Max, Alex, Charles, Eleanor Ruth, Henry, Owen and Charlotte; as well as treasured nieces and nephew. Ruth enjoyed reading, playing bridge, quilting, and sunny days at the beach. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at a later date. For those wishing to do so, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to either the Sodus Community Library at 17 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY or the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 West Main St, Sodus, NY.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gaylord, Ruth Osgood

SODUS/NAPLES FL: September 26, 1922 - August 2, 2023 Ruth Osgood Gaylord, 100, was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Ruth graduated from Geneseo Normal School, now SUNY Geneseo, and enjoyed a long career as an elementary school teacher in the Clarence Central School District in western New York. She was predeceased by her […]

Read More
Schinsing, Joan R. (Tackley) 

WOLCOTT: Joan Schinsing, 71, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Newark Wayne Hospital with her family by her side. Friends and family called Tuesday, August 8, from 4 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott. A funeral service followed at 6 at the funeral home. Burial was Wednesday, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square