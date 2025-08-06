What are you looking for?

Gedney, Helen

August 6, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: Helen was 93 years old, born on 10/9/1931 and went to heaven on 8/4/2025 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Rochester, NY to the late William and Stella Johnson.  

She is predeceased by her husband Douglas Roy, Son Martin Gedney, Brother Charles and (Audrey) Pecoy, Sister Violet and (Anthony) Lattuca, Grandchildren Peter Ververs, Peggy VanHoute, Shawn Gedney, and her daughter-in-law Audrey Gedney.  

Helen is survived by her children Christine Gedney, Patricia (Alfred) Roberts, William Gedney, Wayne Gedney, Sharon (Rick) VanHoute, Susan Gedney (Thomas) Ververs and Roy Gedney, 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. 

Helen was a proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend to all she met. She loved teaching her children and grandchildren sewing and cooking. Her favorite hobby was to teach them how to make homemade bread. She enjoyed puzzles, dominoes, gardening, helping others and was an avid reader. Helen was a very strong-willed woman, and her family meant the world to her. She will always be loved and missed. A special thank you to Rhonda Wolf, Dave and Fay Dye, and granddaughters, Nicole VanHoute, Sarah VanHoute, and Cathrine Gedney-Mastowski for their compassion and support throughout Helen’s journey.  

Most recently Helen stated to her children that she has lived a good life and was ready for our Lord to take her home.  

Because Helen had a love for helping those in need within her community, donations/contributions can be made to your favorite local community organization. There will be a service held on August 23, at 11:30 at the First United Presbyterian Church located at 31 West Main Street, Sodus, NY immediately followed by a celebration of life. 

