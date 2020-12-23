Powered by Dark Sky
December 22nd 2020, Tuesday
Gedney, Shawn David

by WayneTimes.com
December 22, 2020

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Died on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the age of 46 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Wednesday, December 30 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Masks and social distancing will be required. Shawn was born on July 2, 1974 in Newark, NY the son of William and Audrey Powell Gedney. He was a 1974 graduate of Red Jacket High School. Shawn loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed camping and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Shawn was employed by Ruston Paving Co. and loved driving the Big Trucks! He will be forever remembered for “having the biggest heart of anyone ever.” Shawn is survived by his children Alicia, Sheldon and Brandon Gedney; mother and father Audrey and Bill Gedney; brother Jeremy (Tonya Backus) Gedney: special friend Stephhi Mogan; paternal grandmother Helen M. Gedney; several aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Mary Ann Fagner, Hollis Powell and Ernie Fagner and paternal grandfather Douglas Roy Gedney. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com

