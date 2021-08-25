Powered by Dark Sky
August 25, 2021
Geldof, Elaine A. (Hazzie)

by WayneTimes.com
August 25, 2021

MARION: Went home to be with The Lord on August 24, 2021 at the age of 84. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack Geldof, son, Douglas Geldof; sisters, Karol, Nancy and Dorene. Survived by daughter, Yvonne (Richard) English, son, Bruce Geldof; daughter-in-law, Alice; brothers-in-law, John Baker, Roger VanDeMortel; grandchildren, LandenChristopher (Tracey) Geldof, Nicole (Jake) DeLyser Keith (Raechel Alwardt) Geldof, Kevin (Katrina Tellier) Geldof; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Jacob, Aidan, Evangeline, Bryson, Madison, Trevor, Hailey; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special neighbors.

Elaine devoted herself to her community and proudly served as a Life Member of the Marion Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, Wayne County Ladies Auxiliary and the Northern Central NYVFA. She also was elected as Chairperson of the Wayne County Republican Committee for the Town of Marion for many years. She retired from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Court Security after working several years. Prior to that, she worked many hard years as the Banquet Coordinator for the Sheraton Inn in Newark. After retirement, she enjoyed being with her family most of all.

Friends and family are invited to call 12PM - 2PM on Monday, August 30th at the Second Reformed Church Gym, 3757 Mill Street, Marion, NY 14505 where the Funeral service will be held, immediately following calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Clifton Springs Nursing Home, 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 c/o 2nd floor Activity Program. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

