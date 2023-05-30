Gelina, Gail D. (DeVoogt) 

WILLIAMSON: We are sad to announce the passing of Gail D (DeVoogt) Gelina on May 26, 2023.
She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Alfred Gelina and siblings Billy DeVoogt, Theda Howe and Linda Allan.
She is survived by her siblings: Beverly Allan and Nellie (Robert) Young; children: Gary Gelina (Sharon), Kimberly Gelina, Sara Grace (Rob), Melissa Vanderlinde, and Nicole Gelina (Mike); grandchildren: Jennifer, Eric, Aria, Gibson, Tom (Kim), Danielle (Ryan), Nick, Cassidy, Donavin and Aiden; also, her close friend Don Lessord.
Gail was a kind, selfless wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed the simple things in life: family, gardening, being crafty and her "girls" (her chickens). She will be sadly missed by many.
A celebration of Gail’s life will be held at the Williamson United Methodist Church on June 24, 2023 at 2pm followed by a celebration at her home in Williamson. Private burial in Marion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Gail can be made to the Pines of Peace.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
WILLIAMSON: We are sad to announce the passing of Gail D (DeVoogt) Gelina on May 26, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Alfred Gelina and siblings Billy DeVoogt, Theda Howe and Linda Allan. She is survived by her siblings: Beverly Allan and Nellie (Robert) Young; children: Gary Gelina (Sharon), Kimberly Gelina, […]
WALWORTH: Mrs. Linda J. Parkhurst, age 68, of 3773 Ontario Center Road died after a lengthy battle with cancer on April 22, 2023 with family and friends, also her loving pet (Little Kitty), at her home. Mrs. Parkhurst was born November 13, 1954, in Newport, the daughter of the late William and Francis Shumway. She […]