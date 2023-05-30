Gelina, Gail D. (DeVoogt) 

WILLIAMSON: We are sad to announce the passing of Gail D (DeVoogt) Gelina on May 26, 2023.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Alfred Gelina and siblings Billy DeVoogt, Theda Howe and Linda Allan.

She is survived by her siblings: Beverly Allan and Nellie (Robert) Young; children: Gary Gelina (Sharon), Kimberly Gelina, Sara Grace (Rob), Melissa Vanderlinde, and Nicole Gelina (Mike); grandchildren: Jennifer, Eric, Aria, Gibson, Tom (Kim), Danielle (Ryan), Nick, Cassidy, Donavin and Aiden; also, her close friend Don Lessord.

Gail was a kind, selfless wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed the simple things in life: family, gardening, being crafty and her "girls" (her chickens). She will be sadly missed by many.

A celebration of Gail’s life will be held at the Williamson United Methodist Church on June 24, 2023 at 2pm followed by a celebration at her home in Williamson. Private burial in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Gail can be made to the Pines of Peace.

