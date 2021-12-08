Powered by Dark Sky
December 8, 2021
Gelina, Paul Alexander

by WayneTimes.com
December 8, 2021

WILLIAMSON:  Entered into rest on December 8, 2021 at age 83.

Predeceased by his parents:  Eli and Sarah Gelina; sisters: Shulie Tyler and Catherine Hall; brothers: Archie and Alfred Gelina.

Born in Keene, NY, and moved to Williamson while in high school,  but never leaving his roots up North.  He loved being up at “Camp” to hunt, fish and be with his family.  He was the manager for Star Market for many years.  After retiring, he started his own business making wildlife panels.

He is survived by his children: Michael (Yvonne), Mark (Dulce), and Mackenzie Gelina; (6) grandchildren and (6) great grandchildren; brother: Edward (Ruth) Gelina; sister in law: Gail Gelina; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) December 15, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home.  Facial coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Paul can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.

Online condolences can expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

