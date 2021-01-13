Geminn, Clara A.

WALWORTH: Clara went to be with her Lord, and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 10, 2021, at age 108 years. Predeceased by her husband Clarence C. Geminn; parents Clara and Frank B. Meier; and 6 sisters. She was born on December 14,1912 in Addieville, IL. She is survived by her children Judith Straight, Gary (Carol) Geminn, and Nancy (James) Cory; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be cherished and remembered for her sacrificial love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, humility and faithfulness to her family and God. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Clara will be offered on Thursday, January 14, 2021, 11AM at the All Seasons Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park, Marsh Road, Pittsford, NY. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a contribution to the American Diabetes Association in her memory. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
LYONS: Age 81, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2020. He is survived by his five sons Bobby, Randy, Brian, Jeff and Mark. He is also survived by his siblings Dolores Farley and Donald Johnson. He is predeceased by his parents Cecil and Georgia Johnson of Shady Valley, TN and sisters […]
ONTARIO: Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at age 87. He is predeceased by his wife, Alinda and son, Thomas. He leaves his children, Jackie Monahan and Patrick (Cynthia) Monahan; grandchildren, Nicholas Monahan, Kristin (Robert) Echter, Heather Monahan, and Eric Monahan; beloved great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and close friends. Jack served in the […]