Gent, Albert

NORTH ROSE: Albert Gent, 89, of North Rose, passed away Friday, September 5, 2025. He was born in Sodus, NY, son of the late Lawrence Gent and the late Mary Beckens Gent. He was formerly employed as the Sodus Highway Superintendent for 18 years and had worked for the department for 35 years. He was an avid hunter and also was the past Sodus Fire Chief and also served for the North Rose Fire Department.

He is predeceased by his wife, Doris (1987), sister’s Sharon, and Tammy Gent, brother, Roger Gent, as well as longtime companion, Ruth Lewis.

Survived by his children, Donna Gent, David Gent of Sodus, granddaughter, Pamela, sisters, Harriet, Margaret, and Mary Jane.

Calling hours will take place, Wednesday, September 24, 4:00-6:00 with a memorial service at 6:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Albert’s name they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, or the Sodus Fire Department.

www.catoredcreek.com