What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Gent, Albert

September 9, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NORTH ROSE: Albert Gent, 89, of North Rose, passed away Friday, September 5, 2025. He was born in Sodus, NY, son of the late Lawrence Gent and the late Mary Beckens Gent. He was formerly employed as the Sodus Highway Superintendent for 18 years and had worked for the department for 35 years. He was an avid hunter and also was the past Sodus Fire Chief and also served for the North Rose Fire Department.

He is predeceased by his wife, Doris (1987), sister’s Sharon, and Tammy Gent, brother, Roger Gent, as well as longtime companion, Ruth Lewis.

Survived by his children, Donna Gent, David Gent of Sodus, granddaughter, Pamela, sisters, Harriet, Margaret, and Mary Jane.

Calling hours will take place, Wednesday, September 24, 4:00-6:00 with a memorial service at 6:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Albert’s name they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, or the Sodus Fire Department. 

www.catoredcreek.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

The time had come

September 6, 2025
1 2 3 258
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.