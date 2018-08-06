Gent, Tammy J. 

SODUS: Age 50, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She is survived by father, Al Gent of N. Rose; brother, David Gent of Sodus; sister, Donna Gent of Elmira; niece, Pam Gent of Oakfield; and a host of other relatives and friends. Tammy was a 25yr. member of the Sodus Volunteer Fire Dept and served as Fire Police Captain and Director for Sodus Fire Company Inc. She also was a 15+yr. member of the Sodus Town Emergency Council and served as Secretary for the Wayne County Fire Police Association. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Friends and family are invited to call 12:00pm-2:00pm, Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral service will be held promptly at 2:00pm. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Sodus Fire Company Inc. or the Sodus Town Ambulance Corp. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com