George, Joseph “Joe”

PALMYRA: Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Joe was born on July 29, 1938 to the late Chester and Emma “Rosini” George in Rochester, NY. He is survived by his wife Judy who he married on September 8, 1962; daughter Amy (Todd Barnhart) Langley; granddaughters, Haley (Zachary) McLaughlin and Hannah Langley; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Joe worked for many years at Gleason Works. He enjoyed working around his property and tending to the needs of the animals, especially the cats. Joe served our nation through the United States Navy.

A graveside service will be offered on Friday, May 28th at 11AM at White Haven Memorial Park, Marsh Road, Pittsford. Please meet at the gate by 10:45AM. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.