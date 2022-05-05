George, Judith A.

PALMYRA: Judy passed away at home on April 29, 2022 at age 82. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe and sister-in-law, Jeanette Brone.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Amy (Todd Barnhart) Langley; granddaughters, Haley (Zackary) McLaughlin and Hannah Lee Langley; great granddaughter, Cecilia Rose; brother, Jim Laurin; niece, Andrea Brone; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Judy loved all animals and nature. She was loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Friday (May 13), 11 AM at White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY 14534 (Please meet at the main gate by 10:45 am). In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Judy may be directed to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Please leave Judy’s family an online condolence by visiting her tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.