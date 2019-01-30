George, Larry W.

LYONS/PHELPS: Larry W. George 84, died on Tuesday(January 29, 2019) at the Newark hospital after a brief illness. Larry was born in Alloway, NY the son of Ford F. and Mildred (McMillan) George on March 18, 1934. He was a 1952 graduate of Newark High School and a NY State Certified Journeyman Carpenter. Mr. George retired as a Maintenance Supervisor at the Newark Developmental Center after 36 plus years of service. For a number of years he installed flooring for the A.G Schulz furniture store in Newark and Burke Flooring of Clifton Springs. He was a 20 plus year member of the Phelps Fire Department serving as Chief for 6 years. He served with OCARA and on the Ontario County Fire Advisory Board. He was also a committee member of Troop 46 in Phelps where he escorted numerous boys on 50 milers to the Adirondack Mountains. Larry assisted members of Troop 59 with the design & construction of an archery pavilion at Camp Babcock Hovey. He later advised on the construction committee of the Roosevelt Children’s Center in Newark for Wayne ARC. It was often said Larry could build anything out of wood. He made numerous gadgets to assist his handicapped daughter with her daily functions and built both his own and his sons home. He is survived by his son, Daniel (Deborah) of Port Byron; granddaughter Betsy (Thomas) George-Jones of Canandaigua and grandson Morgan (Michi) George of Kaneohe, HI; sister Betty Silver of Phelps; brothers David of Newark, Robin of Wellsville, Thomas of Victory, and four great grandchildren. Larry was predeceased by his daughter Mona Lou, and his loving wife of over 60 years, Joyce (Thomas) George. Family and friends may call at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home in Newark, NY from 1 to 3 PM on Sunday (February 3rd) with committal services immediately following at funeral home. Burial will be in the East Newark Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Home Meal Service, 1519 Nye Road, Suite 400, Lyons, NY 14489. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com