Gerald, Jordan, L.

PALMYRA: Gerald L. Jordan, age 82, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, at his home. Gerald was born on May 27, 1940, in Lyons, NY, graduating from Palmyra-Macedon High School in 1958. He was a proud veteran serving in the United States Army from (1964-1966). Gerald received his bachelor’s degree from Oswego State. He was an avid farmer showcasing tomatoes, berries, and pumpkins along with other numerous vegetables throughout the local community markets. Proud father of sons; Patrick and Michael Jordan, and a generous, loving grandfather to Grady Jordan, Madison and Mia Jordan.

Gerald was preceded in death by his; parents, David C. and Ruth Jordan; and brothers, Russell and David Jordan. His memory and legacy will be cherished by his family; son, Patrick (Michele Jordan); son, Michael (Diana) Jordan; grandchildren, Grady Jordan, Madison and Mia Jordan; his brother, Howard Jordan; sisters, Juanita Jean Jordan and Judy Whiteman. He will also be missed by aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Jerry’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date at the All Seasons Chapel, White Haven Memorial Park.

Memorials, if desired may be made in Jerry’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice. American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, Paralyzed Veterans of America, or Wounded Warrior Project.

The Jordan family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all acts of kindness shown to them during this difficult time. Thank you for the outpouring of love, prayers, and other contributions. We imagined his last parting words were, “I did it my way”.