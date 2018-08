LYONS: Age 94, currently a resident of Ontario Center for Rehab & Healthcare in Canandaigua, passed away August 17, 2018. Anna will be missed by her friends at former care facilities in Lyons, Palmyra and Canandaigua. Burial is in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons. Services are with Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes