Gersey, Vernadine H. 

ROCHESTER: Vernie at 99 years young, passed peacefully from this Earth on Jan 4, 2023 and was reunited with the love of her life, Big Harry. She was predeceased by her son, Little Harry (who really wasn’t very little), her sisters “the White Hair Gang” and brother Victor.

Vernie is survived by her loving family: 4 sons, Daniel (Cathleen), Terry (Debbie), Juz’ Timmy (Only Lynda), Charlie (Patty) and daughter-in-law Sharon, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and an estimated 7.9 billion others on this earth.

Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00am - 11:30am at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Her Funeral Service will start promptly at 11:30 am. Interment will be in White Haven Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Vernie’s name may be made to St. John’s Home, 150 Highland Ave. Rochester, NY 14608, or Rochester Regional Home Care and Hospice, 330 Monroe Ave. Rochester, NY 14607.