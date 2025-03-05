Giambattista, Beryl

PENFIELD/MACEDON, NY: Passed away at age 94 in Rochester, NY on February 17, 2025. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Thomas in 2006, her mother Vada, her brother James Edgar, and her granddaughter Natalie.

She is survived by her older sister Dorothy and her 3 sons; Alan (Marion), Brian (Janet) and Dave (Catherine); eleven grandchildren, Aaron (Frances), Allison (Jacob) Charlotte (Mel), Dana, Emily, Eric (Krista), Hannah Jill, Julia, Katie (Dan) and Sean (Lauren); also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Adam, Avery, Claire, Evan, Grace, Graham, Greer, Ian, Ivy, Leo and Lucas.

Beryl was born, and grew up, in northern NJ and married Thomas in 1956. They raised their sons in Nutley, NJ. She was a member of, and actively served in, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of her favorite roles in the Church was teaching Sunday School to 8-year-old children. Beryl was a dedicated, hard worker who enjoyed working full time. When her sons were young, she worked during the night shift so she could be home in time to send them to school. For most of her career, she worked in the data processing industry (before computers were ubiquitous and companies did their own data processing). She worked as a keypunch (data entry) operator, then as a shift supervisor. Finally, she managed a company of approximately 50 employees (reporting to the owner) providing data processing services to several major banks and other companies in the NY-NJ area.

She would do anything for her family that she could. She also loved gardening; her grandchildren remember the beauty of her gardens. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren also remember her fondness for shopping and for giving them gifts, her love of sunshine, and the way she was always game for a visit or an outing.

She and Thomas retired in 1990 and moved to Newark, Delaware where they enjoyed socializing with new friends and found opportunities to help others. In 2002 they moved to Parkwood Heights in Macedon to be nearer to family. They loved their neighborhood, friends, and many activities. Beryl was an early riser. She enjoyed walking, outside when the weather was good, and in the local mall when it wasn’t. In 2020, due to declining health, she moved to Heathwood Assisted Living in Penfield, NY, where she lived the remainder of her life.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday April 26, 2025 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 460 Kreag Road, Pittsford NY 14534. The Celebration of Life will begin at 10 am with doors opening at 9:30am after which her remains will be interred with her husband’s remains at Macedon Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/), the American Diabetes Association (https://diabetes.org/), or the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/). To leave a condolence, please visit the tribute wall to Beryl’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.