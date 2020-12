NEWARK: Charles J. Giarratano, 79, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Arnot Medical Center in Elmira. Friends may call on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 1-2 PM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. Face masks are required. A funeral service will follow calling hour at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sampson Veterans, Cemetery. Charles is survived by his loving wife Janet; a daughter Gina; three step children Kim, Shawn, and Shelly; five grand children; one great grandchild. He was predeceased by a grandson. www.keysorfuneralhomes.com