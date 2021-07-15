Powered by Dark Sky
July 16th 2021, Friday
Gibbs, George Frederick

July 15, 2021

WALWORTH: Passed away on July 10, 2021.  George was born to the late Orville and Florence “Schneeberger” Gibbs on November 29, 1933 in Irondequoit, NY; also predeceased by his son George F. Gibbs, Jr., and sister Catherine Fitzgerald. He is survived by his wife Trumaine “Trudy” Gibbs; daughter Deborah (Stephen) Amsler; grandchildren, Jacqueline Thorpe, Zachary (Courtney) Gibbs and Stephanie Gibbs; 7 great grandchildren, many loved nieces and nephews; and extremely close friend Paul Osborne, who was like a son.

Family and friends are invited to join together for a graveside service on Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10AM, at the Irondequoit Cemetery, 3671 Culver Road, Irondequoit, NY 14622. Military honors will be offered by the United States Marine Corps, and the Meyers-Ingraham American Legion Post 428, Ontario, NY. Representation by the Lincoln Fire Department will also be present in honor of George’s service to his community. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Manes, Elaine E.

NEWARK: Elaine E. Manes, age 67, died July 9, 2021. Services at a later date, burial at Newark Cemetery. Elaine was born in Waverly, Aug. 29,1953, daughter of Lawrence & Jean Cornell Reeves Sr. She worked as a cashier in a number of stores. She lived in S. & North Dakota , & Fla. Survived […]

Snell, Daniel R.

LYONS: Daniel R. Snell, 61, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his home in Lyons. A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons NY.  Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Dan was born in Lyons, NY on April 20, […]

