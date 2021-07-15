Gibbs, George Frederick

WALWORTH: Passed away on July 10, 2021. George was born to the late Orville and Florence “Schneeberger” Gibbs on November 29, 1933 in Irondequoit, NY; also predeceased by his son George F. Gibbs, Jr., and sister Catherine Fitzgerald. He is survived by his wife Trumaine “Trudy” Gibbs; daughter Deborah (Stephen) Amsler; grandchildren, Jacqueline Thorpe, Zachary (Courtney) Gibbs and Stephanie Gibbs; 7 great grandchildren, many loved nieces and nephews; and extremely close friend Paul Osborne, who was like a son.

Family and friends are invited to join together for a graveside service on Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10AM, at the Irondequoit Cemetery, 3671 Culver Road, Irondequoit, NY 14622. Military honors will be offered by the United States Marine Corps, and the Meyers-Ingraham American Legion Post 428, Ontario, NY. Representation by the Lincoln Fire Department will also be present in honor of George’s service to his community. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.