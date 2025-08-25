Gierman, C. Keith

August 4, 1945 – August 13, 2025

MACEDON: C. Keith Gierman of Macedon, NY, passed away on August 13, 2025, after a courageous battle with PAH, he was 80 years old.

Born August 4, 1945, in Princeton Jct. NJ, Keith was the son of Charles Henry and Ruth Gierman. Keith graduated with a BS in Manufacturing Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and moved to Rochester to work for Eastman Kodak after graduation. He worked at CH Stuart/Royal Crest Division and Gleason/Alliance divisions where he traveled to Russia, Switzerland, and Italy setting up various manufacturing operations.

He had endless enthusiasm for trains, woodworking, sailing, gardening, cooking, and baking bread.

Keith is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra (Saner); his dear sister-in-law, Yvonne Saner; brother-in-law, Lenhart (Deborah) Saner; nephew and buddy, Jason (Kelly) Saner; nieces, Melissa Bolling and Julee (Scott) Karr; great niece, Charlotte Saner; and great nephews, Camden Bolling and Jack Saner.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Daniel Lachant and Dr. James White at UR/Mary Parkes Center for their years of excellent care.

A service of Victory will be held Saturday, September 27th, 2025, at 10AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 2576 Browncroft Blvd., Rochester, NY 14625.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Keith’s memory to Faith Lutheran Church or tafcares.org/donate.

To leave the family a memory or online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.