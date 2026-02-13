What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Gilbert, Scott Michael

February 13, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Scott Michael Gilbert, age 50, of Sodus, NY, on November 12, 2025. Scott passed away surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

He is survived by his long-time life partner Eva Gilbert; his children Dawson Gilbert, Lex Gilbert, Hunter Gilbert, and Ashley (Michael) Healy; and his grandchildren, Hudson and Olivia Healy. He is also survived by his mother, Ginger Gilbert, his best friend Red, and extended family members and so many friends. 

Scott was preceded in death by his loving father, Lex G. Gilbert.

A celebration of life will take place on April 11, 2026 at the Wallington fire department 7863 ridge rd Sodus Ny at 1pm. 

