Gilchrist, Christian H.

SODUS: Born August 19, 1951, passed away surrounded by his loving family June 7, 2022. Chris was predeceased by his father, William Leo Gilchrist; mother, Margaret Ellenora Koll; stepfather, Harold Raymond King; sister, Mary Anne Gilchrist Brady; and brother, Raymond Arthur King. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Cindy Lou Wren Gilchrist; sons Jason Gilchrist of NC and Casey (Kristine) Gilchrist of Williamson; daughters, Connie (Raymond) Smith of Oswego and Carrie (Matthew) Dallas of Red Creek; 13 grandchildren, Jonathan Gilchrist, Jackson Gilchrist, Wyatt Gilchrist, Hunter Smith, Connor Gilchrist, Ethan Gilchrist, Jaxson Gilchrist, Chase Gilchrist, Emily Sapp, Lukas Dallas, Matthew Dallas, Austin Gilchrist and Mya Dallas; along with many other dear family and friends.

Chris worked at Durkee Foods, Lawyer’s Cooperative Publishing Co. and Xerox. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball, golf and bowling. Since retiring from Xerox, Chris has enjoyed spending his time camping for the season at NorWin Campgrounds. Most recently, Chris received his 45-year pin serving his community as a volunteer fireman, past Chief and Commissioner of the Sodus Center Fire Dept.

Friends and family are invited to call 3pm – 6pm, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. Immediately following will be a service and reception at the Sodus Center Fire Dept, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551. There will be a graveside service at 10am Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Baptist Rural Cemetery, 5494 South Geneva Rd, Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations be made in his memory to the Sodus Center Fire Dept, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551.

