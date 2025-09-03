What are you looking for?

Gile, Marjorie

September 3, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Marjorie Gile, 75, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Please join the family for Marge’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 223 S. Main Street, Newark, NY 14513.

In memory of Marge, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620.

Born on Thursday, October 27, 1949, in Margaretville, NY, Marge was the daughter of the late Harold and Marion (Cronk) Gile. She was raised in the Roxbury NY and graduated from Roxbury Central School.

Marge pursued higher education with dedication, earning both her Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Elementary Education from SUNY Oneonta. She began her career as a third-grade teacher at South New Berlin Central School. Determined to continue her studies, Marge went on to earn a Master’s degree in Psychology from SUNY Oswego. After relocating to the Newark area, she completed her internship with the Marion School District and later served as a school psychologist at Marcus Whitman before retiring from the Newark Central School District.

Retirement did not slow Marge down. She embraced a second career as a real estate agent and remained actively involved in her community as a devoted member of the Newark Rotary Club. Marge enjoyed a wide range of hobbies, including fishing on her boat, woodworking, and most of all, spending time with her son, Michael-whom she adopted as an infant-and his family.

Marge will be remembered by her son, Michael (Ashley) Gile; her grandson, Cameron; brothers, Steven (Janice) Gile and James (Debbie) Gile of North Carolina; nieces, Michelle, Jennifer, Mandi and Stephanie; nephews, Mark and Dustin; and many great nieces and great-nephews.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com

