Giljam, Dwen P. (Kreiser) 

SODUS: A long-time resident of Sodus, NY, died Monday, August 13, 2018 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Dwen was born on September 25, 1931. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Darlene Kreiser; her husband of 50 years, Norman R Giljam; brother, Dale Kreiser and sister Carole Doyle. She was a 1950 Graduate of Webster High School. She worked at Sodus Myers Community Hospital for many years as the “TV Lady” as well as volunteering her time through the Twig Association at Myers Community Hospital in many capacities. Her passion was helping people, something she loved to do. She loved good food and socializing, enjoyed going to the movies, spending time with her friends and going to lunch or dinner with them. She is survived by her two daughters, Cindy (Richard) Tack of Sodus, NY and Pennie (David) Oliver of NJ: grandchildren, Brigette Henry, Kevin Tack, Tammi Ayotte, Scott Tack, Nicole Young and Alexa Oliver; 14 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Kenneth (Deanne) Giljam of TN and many very dear friends. Friends and family are invited to call 12:00pm-2:00pm, Friday, August 24th, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where a Memorial Service will follow promptly at 2:00pm. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: STAC, 49 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com