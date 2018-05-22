Gillette, John D. 

WOLCOTT: Age 58, of Wolcott/Key West, FL passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Mt. Sinai Medical Center of Miami Beach, FL. A son to the late Jack D. Gillette. John is survived by his mother, Gladys Gillette; sister, Tracy Gillette, sister, Leslie (Kevin) Wayda; nephews, Jack M. Gillette, Vincent Caputo and cousins, Maryanne, Lora, Graham, Jody and Jeri. John graduated from North Rose-Wolcott H.S. and he attended Mohawk Valley Community College. He was a gifted artist, writer, and a chef. There will not be any services. John’s resting place will be in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at: tracy115@rochester.rr.com.