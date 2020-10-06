Powered by Dark Sky
October 6, 2020
Gillette, Ruth C.

by WayneTimes.com
October 6, 2020

HURON: Age 98, of Huron passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Wayne County Nursing Home. Ruth was an RN and retired from G.E. and NYS Department of Disabilities. Predeceased by her husband, G. Robert Gillette. Survived by four sons, Mark of Marion, Randy (Marti) of Virginia, Jim of Wolcott, Peter (Joyce) of Wolcott, 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and great great  grandchildren, sister in law Inez Waterman, and, special niece Cyndi Martinez. A private graveside will take place at Huron Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Wolcott Fire Department, PO Box 255, Wolcott, NY 14590. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com

Local Weather

