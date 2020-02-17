Gilley, Annie Lee

SODUS: Age 64, passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2020. Annie is survived by her father Joe Gilley of Sodus, son Johnathan (Kelly) Lewis and Grandchildren Javan, Jasmine, Carter and Kennedy White of Ames, Iowa. Sisters Gloria (Leo) Battle of Sodus, Rosemary (Mack) Cobb of Williamson, Earnestine (Sam) Mc Cants of Winterhaven, Florida, Barbara Jean (James) Smith of Syracuse, Pauline (James) Babers of Haines City, Florida and Brothers Joseph Gilley of Rochester and Lawrence (DeEsther) Gilley of Rochester and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members that were very dear to her heart. She was proceeded in death by her mother Anna Mae Gilley and Brother Joe Joe Gilley. Annie loved spending time with her family and enjoyed taking care of her Father until she passed. She loved clothes and music and being with people as well. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone however she could. A memorial service will be held at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 A.M. Condolences may be expressed at WWW.HSNORTON.COM