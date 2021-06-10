Gilligan, Mary Catherine

NEWARK: Mary Catherine Gilligan died peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the DeMay Living Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.

Mary was born in Clifton Springs the daughter of the late John and Mary “Mae” Ryan Gilligan. She attended Geneseo State College. For many years she worked for C.H. Stuart. She retired early to care for her mother. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark.

She is survived by nieces, nephews and their families and her great neighbors. She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters Marie and Margaret; a brother John

