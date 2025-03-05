Gilligan, Tiffany L. 

NEWARK: Tiffany L. Gilligan, 26, passed away on Saturday, March 1, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY.

Friends and family are invited to call from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday March 9th at Paul L. Murphy & Sons funeral Home, 127 E Miller St, Newark, NY 14513 A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, Mar. 10, 2025, at the First Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will follow in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to: Prison Policy Initiative (www.prisonpolicy.org) or The Innocence Project (www.innocenceproject.org).

Tiffany was born on January 25, 1999, in Rochester, the daughter of Joseph and Susan Parkinson Gilligan. She was a graduate of Newark Senior High School in 2017 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from American University. She began her career at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office before transitioning to a cyber security role at Guardian Life. Tiffany had a passion for travel and loved exploring new places in her spare time.

Tiffany is survived by her parents Joseph and Susan Gilligan; her sisters Brittany (Adam) Bowman and Holly (Kate) Gonzales-Gilligan; her brother Collin (Emily Elliott) Gilligan; her niece Addison Bowman and her nephew Braydon Bowman; her grandmother, many cousins, aunts, uncles, and countless friends considered family. Tiffany is pre-deceased by maternal grandparents Frederick and Florence Parkinson, paternal grandfather John Gilligan.

