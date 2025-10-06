Gillott, Carol A.

SHORTSVILLE/MANCHESTER: Carol A. Gillotte; 86; died on Fri., Oct. 3, 2025. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Thurs. Oct. 9 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A funeral service will follow calling at 7pm. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Carol was born on Dec. 2, 1938 in Junius, NY the daughter of Jmes and Elizabeth Heindricks Cottrell. She was a woman of faith and a member of Cross Creek Church in Palmyra. Carol was never one to be idle and she could be found bowling, playing bingo or cards, dancing or enjoying other shenanagins as long as it involved laughter. Her family was always first and foremost in her heart.

Carol was predeceased by her husband Dominick; siblings Mary, Bessie, Shirley, Eric, Bertrum, Tom, Edger, Ralph and Charles and her son-in-law James Boening. She is survived by her children Susan (David) Narrow, Sandra Boening, Floyd (Cheryl Pierce) Baker, Ruth (Tim) VanGorder and Melissa (George) Grana; grandchildren Destiny (Dan) Narrow, Chastity (Greg) Bird, Christopher (Katie) Rainbow, Willa Boening, Timothy (Nicole) Smith, Christina (Jason) Ross, Cameron Baker, Gage Baker, Grace VanGorder and Emma VanGorder; twelve plus beloved great-grandchildren and many nieces and nehpews and good friends.

