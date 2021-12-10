Gilmore, Annette “Joey”

LYONS: Annette “Joey” Gilmore, 83, after a few months of declining health Joey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Prior to her illness Joey lived a full life filled with family, teaching (38 yrs), travel and hobbies.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 12-2 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. Newark. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Joey was a devoted and beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all. She was born on July 25, 1938 in Utica, NY, daughter of the late Lewis and Helen Arend. For 42 years, she was the wife to Robert Gilmore who passed away in 2009. Joey is survived by siblings Gary (friend Kitty) Arend and Elie (George) Bump; sister-in-laws Van Arend, Sandra Arend, and Pam Arend; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by siblings Phyllis (Gerald) Evans, Theodore Arend, and Jack Arend.

Joey graduated from Geneseo in 1960 starting a lifelong career in teaching. The first five years were in New York State. She then embarked on an adventure with her friend Sue and moved to California in 1965. There she continued to teach hundreds of children until retiring in 1998. Married to Bob in 1967, they enjoyed 42 years of hobbies, travel and collecting. After 52 years of California living Joey returned to New York State to be closer to family.

No flowers please. Donations to the charity of your choice is appreciated.

Many thanks to the Wayne County Nursing Home for their loving and compassionate care during her illness, especially while under hospice care these last few days,

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com