Ginder, Ann E. (O’Bryne) 

Ann E. Ginder, 85, passed away, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 from a long illness. There will be no calling hours.

There will be a short service at St. Michael’s Church in Newark, NY at 11 AM on Friday 6 June 2025.

Ann was born in 1939 in Rochester NY, the daughter of the late James and Lillian (O’Conner) O’Byrne.

Ann was a Catholic Nun, with the Sisters of Mercy, for 25 years. She was a teacher in the Catholic school system for 39 years. She was predeceased by her husband Charles, and her sister Maureen.

She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. A special thanks to Gina Porter and her family for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Michael’s Church in Newark, NY.