July 21st 2022, Thursday
Ginett, Ellen M. “Lynn” (McNamee)

by WayneTimes.com
July 21, 2022

WILLIAMSON: Born January 6, 1937  Went to her glorious home in heaven on July 17, 2022 at age 85. 

Predeceased by parents, Thomas and Isabelle McNamee; father and mother in law, Warren and Evelyn Ginett; brother, Jerry and sister, Tracy; grandson, war hero, TSgt. Adam Ginett; sister–in-law, Nancy Simpson and brother-in-law, Eric Ginett.   

Survived by her loving husband Ken;  daughters:  Karen Ocque and Sue (Doug) Cornelius; sons:  Kevin (Deanne), Jim (Corey), Tom (Amy), Tim (Vanessa) and Allyn Ginett; 24 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Lynn was a loving Wife, Mom, Grandmother and Friend.  Many wonderful things have been said about her by those who knew her.  These are a few…”She put others before herself always.”  “She was a very sweet loving lady.”  “She is one of the kindest people I have ever met.”  “She has the warmest heart of anyone I know.”  “She shared how a personal relationship with Jesus is absolutely possible for everyone, and told as many people as she could.”

A memorial service will be held on (Saturday), August 6, 2022 at 2pm at the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus:  6181 Ridge Rd; Sodus, NY 14551. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to her favorite charity- Love A Child at www.loveachild.com or phone# (239) 210-6107  

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

