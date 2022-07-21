Ginett, Ellen M. “Lynn” (McNamee)

WILLIAMSON: Born January 6, 1937 Went to her glorious home in heaven on July 17, 2022 at age 85.

Predeceased by parents, Thomas and Isabelle McNamee; father and mother in law, Warren and Evelyn Ginett; brother, Jerry and sister, Tracy; grandson, war hero, TSgt. Adam Ginett; sister–in-law, Nancy Simpson and brother-in-law, Eric Ginett.

Survived by her loving husband Ken; daughters: Karen Ocque and Sue (Doug) Cornelius; sons: Kevin (Deanne), Jim (Corey), Tom (Amy), Tim (Vanessa) and Allyn Ginett; 24 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Lynn was a loving Wife, Mom, Grandmother and Friend. Many wonderful things have been said about her by those who knew her. These are a few…”She put others before herself always.” “She was a very sweet loving lady.” “She is one of the kindest people I have ever met.” “She has the warmest heart of anyone I know.” “She shared how a personal relationship with Jesus is absolutely possible for everyone, and told as many people as she could.”

A memorial service will be held on (Saturday), August 6, 2022 at 2pm at the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus: 6181 Ridge Rd; Sodus, NY 14551.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to her favorite charity- Love A Child at www.loveachild.com or phone# (239) 210-6107

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com