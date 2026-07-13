Ginett, Kenneth C.

Williamson - Kenneth C Ginett, 91, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Kenneth’s celebration of life will be held on (Saturday) July 18, 2026 at 11am at Cornerstone Fellowship: 503 Murray Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Kenneth was born in Rochester, New York, the son of the late Warren and Evelyn (Babcock) Ginett. He attended Webster High School, graduating with the Class of 1953. Following graduation, he courted and married the love of his life, Ellen, and together they were blessed with seven children.

Kenneth worked for Utica National in New Hartford, NY, for nine years, before feeling called to a greater purpose. He and his beloved wife, Ellen, devoted their lives to missionary work, traveling together to share their faith and faithfully serving the Lord wherever they were led.

Kenneth will be remembered by his sister, Kate (Al) Ziefel; children, Karen Ocque, Sue (Doug) Cornelius, Kevin (Deanne) Ginett, James (Corey) Ginett, Tom (Amy) Ginett, Tim Ginett, and Al (Susan) Ginett; grandchildren, Tom (Lisa), Andy (Becky), Michael, Michelle (Keith), Joshua, Paul (Courtney), Kevin (Kaylie), Steven (Brooke), Brooke (Shane), Scott, Ashley, Brian (Kristin), Tim Jr. (Jennifer), Travis, Tyler, Amanda, Chelsea, Cody (Stephanie), Sarah (Tim), Jacob (Sonia), Ryan, Cortnee, Devin (Allison), and Liam; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Ellen; grandson, TSgt Adam Ginett; brother, Eric; sister, Nancy Simpson; mother and father-in-law, Thomas and Isabelle McNamee; sister-in-law, Tracy O’Leary; brother-in-law, Jerry McNamee; son-in-law, Larry Ocque; and daughter-in-law, Vanessa Ginett.

Donations in loving memory of Kenneth can be made to Love A Child, Inc.: PO Box 60063, Fort Myers, FL 33906-6063 or www.loveachild.com.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.youngfuneralhomeny.com