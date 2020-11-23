Ginther, Lucas Alan

NEWARK: The light of a funny, intelligent, kind-hearted spirit was taken from our lives on November 17th, 2020 at the young age of 27 after losing his ongoing battle with drug addiction. For those fortunate enough to truly know Lucas, he had a smile that could light up a room, a laugh that was contagious, and a heart as big as the universe. He was a loving father, son, and brother. Lucas was a very loyal friend who would always offer to help someone in need. He had a thirst for life and attempted to experience all that it had to offer. Lucas excelled in academics and most notably in sports. He had a love for music; teaching himself to play the drums, keyboard, and guitar. We all fought hard to help Lucas see the remarkable parts of himself, and how worthy he was. Our broken hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of his absence. Due to his selfless organ donation, Lucas’ legacy will live on in the lives of those recipients. Survived by his beautiful daughters: Lillian and Brandy Ginther, their mother: Brittany Colacino; loving parents: Bruce and Amanda Ginther; younger siblings: Julia and Jake Ginther; grandmother: Dixie Haile; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. Predeceased by his grandparents: Joan and Donald Ginther; great grandparents: Elisabeth Porter and Harry Haile. Calling hours will be held on (Friday), November 27, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Young Funeral Home in Williamson, NY. All NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to do a good deed for someone in need in loving memory of Lucas. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com