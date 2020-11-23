Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 23rd 2020, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Ginther, Lucas Alan

by WayneTimes.com
November 23, 2020

NEWARK: The light of a funny, intelligent, kind-hearted spirit was taken from our lives on November 17th, 2020 at the young age of 27 after losing his ongoing battle with drug addiction. For those fortunate enough to truly know Lucas, he had a smile that could light up a room, a laugh that was contagious, and a heart as big as the universe. He was a loving father, son, and brother. Lucas was a very loyal friend who would always offer to help someone in need. He had a thirst for life and attempted to experience all that it had to offer. Lucas excelled in academics and most notably in sports. He had a love for music; teaching himself to play the drums, keyboard, and guitar. We all fought hard to help Lucas see the remarkable parts of himself, and how worthy he was. Our broken hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of his absence. Due to his selfless organ donation, Lucas’ legacy will live on in the lives of those recipients. Survived by his beautiful daughters: Lillian and Brandy Ginther, their mother: Brittany Colacino; loving parents: Bruce and Amanda Ginther; younger siblings: Julia and Jake Ginther; grandmother: Dixie Haile; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. Predeceased by his grandparents: Joan and Donald Ginther; great grandparents: Elisabeth Porter and Harry Haile. Calling hours will be held on (Friday), November 27,  2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Young Funeral Home in Williamson, NY.  All NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to do a good deed for someone in need in loving memory of Lucas. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Long, Margaret “Mo”

LYONS Age 88, passed away on Friday (November 13, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital. In honor of Mo’s wishes all services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Mo, please consider donations to your local Humane Society. Margaret was born the daughter of the late […]

Read More
Ginther, Lucas Alan

NEWARK: The light of a funny, intelligent, kind-hearted spirit was taken from our lives on November 17th, 2020 at the young age of 27 after losing his ongoing battle with drug addiction. For those fortunate enough to truly know Lucas, he had a smile that could light up a room, a laugh that was contagious, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square