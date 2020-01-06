Gioia, Frederick S. “Big Fred”

ONTARIO: Big Fred passed away on January 3, 2020 at age 77. He was predeceased by his father, John Gioia, mother and step-father, Rose (Benny) Bennington. Big Fred is survived by his wife, Marion Gioia; children, Stephanie (Ben) Condon and Freddy (Sandy) Gioia; brother, Sam (Marie) Gioia; special cousin, Charlie (Sue) Mitrano; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Big Fred had a passion for drag racing and anything to do with cars. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. Big Fred’s favorite model cars were Chevy and like Chevy’s motto, he was built “Like a Rock”. Above all, Big Fred had a big heart and his family was his everything. All are welcome to celebrate Big Fred’s life on Friday (January 10) from 4-8 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY. To view Big Fred’s full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.