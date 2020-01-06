Obituaries
Gioia, Frederick S. “Big Fred”
ONTARIO: Big Fred passed away on January 3, 2020 at age 77. He was predeceased by his father, John Gioia, mother and step-father, Rose (Benny) Bennington. Big Fred is survived by his wife, Marion Gioia; children, Stephanie (Ben) Condon and Freddy (Sandy) Gioia; brother, Sam (Marie) Gioia; special cousin, Charlie (Sue) Mitrano; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Big Fred had a passion for drag racing and anything to do with cars. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. Big Fred’s favorite model cars were Chevy and like Chevy’s motto, he was built “Like a Rock”. Above all, Big Fred had a big heart and his family was his everything. All are welcome to celebrate Big Fred’s life on Friday (January 10) from 4-8 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY. To view Big Fred’s full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Supporting each other Mind, Body, and Spirit
“If you miss a day, you feel it,” said Demaris Verzulli. She was speaking of the Body Conditioning Class that...
Clyde-Savannah Musical Club to perform “Legally Blonde”
The Clyde-Savannah musical club will presents “Legally Blonde: The Musical” on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 at 7...
Recent Obituaries
Sawyer, Nancy
WILLIAMSON: Passed peacefully surrounded by family January 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband, Bernie Youngman...
Pope, Kay W.
SODUS POINT: Kay W, Pope passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home in Rochester, NY....
Gioia, Frederick S. “Big Fred”
ONTARIO: Big Fred passed away on January 3, 2020 at age 77. He was predeceased by his father, John Gioia,...