Glad, Suzanne (“Sue”) Lockley

EUGENE, OREGON: Suzanne (“Sue”) Lockley Glad, nee Suzanne Watson Lockley, died July 5 from natural causes in Eugene, Oregon. Born October 2, 1929, in Rochester, New York, she grew up as the only child of Alfred Allen Lockley and Lucille Watson Lockley who owned a fruit farm in the hamlet of Pultneyville.

As a child, Sue recalled summers picking cherries and crawling over peach crates to stamp them with the stencil “R W Watson, Lake View Fruit Farm.” An accomplished equestrian, she often spent her afternoons riding through orchards after attending classes at Williamson Central School housed in one building for grades one thru twelve.

Sue graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors in Biology from Sweet Briar College in Virginia. She thrived in her junior year abroad at St. Andrews University in Scotland having arrived via an Atlantic crossing on the Queen Mary. She completed a Masters in Zoology at Columbia University in New York City.

Sue met and married Edward Newman Glad while working in New York City for the State Young Republicans. As a wife and mother, she put family first while raising three children in Southern California. She returned to politics culminating with George Deukmejian’s campaigns for Attorney General and Governor of California. Upon his election, she worked as part of the Governor’s senior staff as Scheduling Secretary where she ensured he visited each of the state’s 58 counties during his term in office.

In a long and fulfilling retirement with her husband, Sue remained engaged in learning through travel to all seven continents and volunteering as a docent. She enjoyed spending summers in Central Oregon gathering family and improving her golf game. She deserves much credit for encouraging intellectual curiosity, academic excellence and personal responsibility in her children and grandchildren.

Sue is predeceased by her husband Edward (“Ned”) and survived by her children Amy Glad, Lissy Lantz and Bill Glad; son-in-law Brick Lantz and daughter-in-law Becky Glad; and grandchildren Zach, Kipp and Ally Lantz and Eric (and wife Jackie), Jenna and Justen Glad.

Donations in her name may be made to the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society.