Gladden, Lillie Mae

ROCHESTER/LYONS: Lillie Mae Gladden, 87, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rochester Center for Rehabilitation.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at South Lyons Cemetery.

Mrs. Gladden was born in Thomasville, Georgia on June 16, 1934. A graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1954. She served her country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. She retired from Kodak.

She is survived by a sister Thelma Hiscock of Rochester; nieces and nephews Keith Hiscock, Audrey Childs, Allison Scott, Charlie Childs Jr., Carl Childs, Chris Childs, Curtis Childs. She was predeceased by her husband Tommy Deleon Harts Gladden; parents David Barnes Sr. and Essie Barnes; sister Alice Childs; two brothers David Barnes Jr. and Damon Barnes.

keysorfuneralhomes.com