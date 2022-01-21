Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 21st 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Gladden, Lillie Mae

by WayneTimes.com
January 21, 2022

ROCHESTER/LYONS: Lillie Mae Gladden, 87, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rochester Center for Rehabilitation. 

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at South Lyons Cemetery.

Mrs. Gladden was born in Thomasville, Georgia on June 16, 1934. A graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1954. She served her country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. She retired from Kodak.  

She is survived by a sister Thelma Hiscock of Rochester; nieces and nephews Keith Hiscock, Audrey Childs, Allison Scott, Charlie Childs Jr., Carl Childs, Chris Childs, Curtis Childs. She was predeceased by her husband Tommy Deleon Harts Gladden; parents David Barnes Sr. and Essie Barnes; sister Alice Childs; two brothers David Barnes Jr. and Damon Barnes.

keysorfuneralhomes.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gladden, Lillie Mae

ROCHESTER/LYONS: Lillie Mae Gladden, 87, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rochester Center for Rehabilitation.  A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at South Lyons Cemetery. Mrs. Gladden was born in Thomasville, Georgia on June 16, 1934. A graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1954. She […]

Read More
Hudak, Barbara G.

 PALMYRA/MACEDON, NY:  Barbara passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John ‘Jace’ Hudak; sons Michael (Andrea) Hudak and Joshua (Jennifer) Hudak; seven grandchildren; Jami, Sylvia, Maya, Sebastian, Ryan, and Teagan;  brother William (Linda) Ghedi, and brother-in-law Robert (Patti) Hudak. Predeceased by her brother Robert […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square