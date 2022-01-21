Gladden, Lillie Mae

ROCHESTER/LYONS: Lillie Mae Gladden, 87, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rochester Center for Rehabilitation.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at South Lyons Cemetery.
Mrs. Gladden was born in Thomasville, Georgia on June 16, 1934. A graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1954. She served her country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. She retired from Kodak.
She is survived by a sister Thelma Hiscock of Rochester; nieces and nephews Keith Hiscock, Audrey Childs, Allison Scott, Charlie Childs Jr., Carl Childs, Chris Childs, Curtis Childs. She was predeceased by her husband Tommy Deleon Harts Gladden; parents David Barnes Sr. and Essie Barnes; sister Alice Childs; two brothers David Barnes Jr. and Damon Barnes.
PALMYRA/MACEDON, NY: Barbara passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John ‘Jace’ Hudak; sons Michael (Andrea) Hudak and Joshua (Jennifer) Hudak; seven grandchildren; Jami, Sylvia, Maya, Sebastian, Ryan, and Teagan; brother William (Linda) Ghedi, and brother-in-law Robert (Patti) Hudak. Predeceased by her brother Robert […]