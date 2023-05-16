Glaser, Helen (Bryan)   

WILLIAMSON/WEBSTER: Helen Lucille Bryan Glaser, 88 passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2023.
Helen was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Clara Bryan, sisters and brothers in law: Barbara (Jerry) Flanagan, Mary (Larry) Stritzel and Bill Townsley; brother Robert Bryan.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Gerard Glaser, children: Gerard Glaser Jr., Michael (Linda) Glaser, Nancy Glaser Garrett (Robert Locklear), Betsy Glaser (Tom) Petruccelli, and Douglas Glaser, sister Sheila (Robert) Cohen, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Helen will be dearly missed by family and friends. All who knew her are invited to honor and celebrate her life at the services and funeral dates as follows: Calling Hours: (Friday), May 26th from 5pm - 7pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. Helen’s funeral: (Saturday), May 27th at 10am at the Church of the Epiphany, 105 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY. Interment in Lake View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in Helen’s name to one of the following charities:
Feeding America: feedingamerica.org
Amedisys Foundation: 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Alzheimer’s Association: alz.org
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
SODUS: Bruce went home to be with the LORD on May 9th at home surrounded by family & friends after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lyons NY., son of the late Arthur and Shirley Beal on September 15, 1959. He was 64 years old. Bruce married his best friend Wanda on […]