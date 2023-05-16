Glaser, Helen (Bryan)   

WILLIAMSON/WEBSTER: Helen Lucille Bryan Glaser, 88 passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2023.

Helen was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Clara Bryan, sisters and brothers in law: Barbara (Jerry) Flanagan, Mary (Larry) Stritzel and Bill Townsley; brother Robert Bryan.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Gerard Glaser, children: Gerard Glaser Jr., Michael (Linda) Glaser, Nancy Glaser Garrett (Robert Locklear), Betsy Glaser (Tom) Petruccelli, and Douglas Glaser, sister Sheila (Robert) Cohen, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Helen will be dearly missed by family and friends. All who knew her are invited to honor and celebrate her life at the services and funeral dates as follows: Calling Hours: (Friday), May 26th from 5pm - 7pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. Helen’s funeral: (Saturday), May 27th at 10am at the Church of the Epiphany, 105 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY. Interment in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in Helen’s name to one of the following charities:

Feeding America: feedingamerica.org

Amedisys Foundation: 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Alzheimer’s Association: alz.org

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com