Glenwright, Pearl Lucille (VerHow, Thompson)

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA: Age 93, on April 23, 2021 after a brief illness went to be with her family and her Lord. Pearl was born in Williamson, New York, December 23, 1927 to the late James and Hattie Pulver VerHow. She is pre-deceased by her siblings, Kenneth, Earl, Edgar and Elwyn VerHow. She is also pre-deceased by her former husbands, Gerald J. Thompson (FL) and Bruce Glenwright (NY). Pearl graduated from Williamson High School, Williamson, New York in the Class 1946. She is a retiree of the Xerox Corp, Rochester, NY.

Pearl is survived by her loving family. Sons: Gerald R. Thompson (FL) and David L. Thompson (FL). Loving Grandchildren: Christopher R. and Jerry Michael Thompson (both FL); Jonathan Thompson (Ohio), Brianna Thompson (Fl), Joshua Thompson (Ohio) and Amy Thompson (NY); 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, all whom she adored. Pearl is also survived by loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Pearl is also survived by her loving cats, LG and Little Girl, as well as, several stray cats who she cared and fed.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or to your local humane society.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.