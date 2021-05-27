Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 28th 2021, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Glenwright, Pearl Lucille (VerHow, Thompson)

by WayneTimes.com
May 27, 2021

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA: Age 93, on April 23, 2021 after a brief illness went to be with her family and her Lord. Pearl was born in Williamson, New York, December 23, 1927 to the late James and Hattie Pulver VerHow. She is pre-deceased by her siblings, Kenneth, Earl, Edgar and Elwyn VerHow. She is also pre-deceased by her former husbands, Gerald J. Thompson (FL) and Bruce Glenwright (NY). Pearl graduated from Williamson High School, Williamson, New York in the Class 1946. She is a retiree of the Xerox Corp, Rochester, NY.

Pearl is survived by her loving family. Sons: Gerald R. Thompson (FL) and David L. Thompson (FL). Loving Grandchildren: Christopher R. and Jerry Michael Thompson (both FL); Jonathan Thompson (Ohio), Brianna Thompson (Fl), Joshua Thompson (Ohio) and Amy Thompson (NY); 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, all whom she adored. Pearl is also survived by loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Pearl is also survived by her loving cats, LG and Little Girl, as well as, several stray cats who she cared and fed.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or to your local humane society.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.     

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Taber, Marjorie A. (Wissel)

MACEDON: Marjorie entered into eternal peace on May 25, 2021 at age 83. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Russell M. Taber. Marjorie is survived by her children, Gina (Kevin) Southcott, Lorena Cutt and Briggs Taber; 5 grandchildren; Michaela, McKenna and McKenzie Cutt, and Jackson and Emelia Taber; brother, Jack Wissel; sister-in-law […]

Read More
Glenwright, Pearl Lucille (VerHow, Thompson)

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA: Age 93, on April 23, 2021 after a brief illness went to be with her family and her Lord. Pearl was born in Williamson, New York, December 23, 1927 to the late James and Hattie Pulver VerHow. She is pre-deceased by her siblings, Kenneth, Earl, Edgar and Elwyn VerHow. She is also pre-deceased […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square